See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD

Cardiology
4.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Greenberg works at Cardiovascular Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Christopher Appleton, MD
Dr. Christopher Appleton, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Sean Smith, MD
Dr. Sean Smith, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. John Lynch, MD
Dr. John Lynch, MD
4.0 (4)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix
    3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
  2. 2
    Cardiac Solutions
    13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Cardiac Solutions
    5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Glendale
    5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 876-8816

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aortic Valve Disease
Chest Pain
Carotid Artery Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Chest Pain
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • NGS CoreSource
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?

    May 07, 2020
    Dr. Greenberg is simply terrific. I was scheduled promptly and Dr. Greenburg listened carefully and has never once rushed me during our apointments. I am Super glad I have him taking care of me. He is very knowledgeable and I have never once had any doubts or concerns......and that's a really good feeling.
    Eric Gorshe — May 07, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Greenberg to family and friends

    Dr. Greenberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Greenberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215933957
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Emory University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.