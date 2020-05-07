Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix3805 E Bell Rd Ste 3100, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (623) 876-8816
-
2
Cardiac Solutions13128 N 94th Dr Ste 100, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
Cardiac Solutions5651 W Talavi Blvd Ste 160, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Glendale5310 W Thunderbird Rd Ste 201, Glendale, AZ 85306 Directions (623) 876-8816
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg is simply terrific. I was scheduled promptly and Dr. Greenburg listened carefully and has never once rushed me during our apointments. I am Super glad I have him taking care of me. He is very knowledgeable and I have never once had any doubts or concerns......and that's a really good feeling.
About Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1215933957
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.