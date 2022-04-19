See All Rheumatologists in Summit, NJ
Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Greenberg works at Institute of Rheumatic and Autoimmune Diseases in Summit, NJ with other offices in Princeton, NJ, Monroe Twp, NJ and Somerset, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Institute of Rheumatic and Autoimmune Diseases
    33 Overlook Rd Ste L01, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 342-3150
  2. 2
    Princeton & Rutgers Neurology
    601 Highway 29 St # B5, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 497-0300
  3. 3
    Princeton & Rutgers Neurology
    9 Centre Dr Ste 130, Monroe Twp, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 395-7615
  4. 4
    Princeton & Rutgers Neurology
    77 Veronica Ave Ste 102, Somerset, NJ 08873 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 246-1311

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study
TCD Bubble Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Home Sleep Study

TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 19, 2022
    Dr. Greenberg is a wonderful doctor. He is easy to talk to and quickly puts you at ease with his humor and interest in who you are as a person and not just a patient. I am very thankful to have found him.
    Renee — Apr 19, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982783981
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

