Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO

Gastroenterology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Greenspan works at Resnick, Greenspan and Freilich Gastroenterology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aasop Inc.
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain
Constipation

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO

  • Gastroenterology
  • 43 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1356376479
Education & Certifications

  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Greenspan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenspan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenspan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greenspan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greenspan works at Resnick, Greenspan and Freilich Gastroenterology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Greenspan’s profile.

Dr. Greenspan has seen patients for Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenspan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenspan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenspan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenspan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenspan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

