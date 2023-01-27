Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Greiff, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina.



Dr. Greiff works at Dr Jeffrey Greiff MD in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.