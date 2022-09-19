Dr. Jeffrey Gretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gretz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Gretz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with Baystate Med Center
Dr. Gretz works at
Locations
Intercoastal Medical Group11505 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 907-6016
Gastroenterology - LWR II11715 Rangeland Pkwy, Bradenton, FL 34211 Directions (941) 538-0092
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Florida Blue
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gretz is an excellent doctor. He is a master of his profession and a very kind and caring human being. When I was diagnosed with cancer he called me several times and was available for consult when I needed. His support meant the world to me.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gretz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1306931209
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Med Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gretz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gretz accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gretz works at
Dr. Gretz has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gretz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gretz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gretz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gretz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gretz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.