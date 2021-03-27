Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
1
Princeton ObGyn5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 500, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-0700Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
I saw him on an emergency basis. He listened to everything I said, did the necessary tests, called ahead to a lab to make sure they would see me immediately and was professional and kind. The news he had for me was not good but he delivered it with compassion. I thought he was an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1053343327
Education & Certifications
- New York University
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, High Risk Pregnancy and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gross speaks Dutch.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.