Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Griffin Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
Associated Neurologists of Southern Connecticut PC75 Kings Highway Cutoff Fl 5, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 333-1133
Neurology Milford670 Boston Post Rd, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 877-1414
- 3 75 Kings Hwy E, Fairfield, CT 06825 Directions (203) 576-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Greenwich Hospital
- Griffin Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gross is knowledgeable, concerned & responsive! Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Gross, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
