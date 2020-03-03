Dr. Jeffrey Grosskopf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosskopf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Grosskopf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Grosskopf, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Grosskopf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Grosskopf works at
Dr. Grosskopf's Office Locations
-
1
Grosskopf Orthopedics3805 E Main St Ste G, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (630) 402-2128
-
2
Fox Valley Orthopaedic Associates Sc1975 Lin Lor Ln Ste 1, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (847) 468-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grosskopf?
Dr. Grosskopf is so compassionate and patient. Most importantly, he cares and spend as much time as is necessary for each appointment. He explains everything clearly. His staff is extremely responsive. He has a great bedside manner that made even rotator cuff repair tolerable.
About Dr. Jeffrey Grosskopf, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1770563702
Education & Certifications
- University Ill
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Illinois Benedictine College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grosskopf has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grosskopf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grosskopf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grosskopf works at
Dr. Grosskopf has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosskopf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosskopf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosskopf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosskopf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosskopf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.