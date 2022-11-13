Dr. Guillmette has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Guillmette, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Guillmette, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Guillmette, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Metairie, LA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center.
Dr. Guillmette works at
Dr. Guillmette's Office Locations
1
Ochsner Health Center - Metairie2005 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 836-9820
2
Ochsner Health Center - Lapalco4225 Lapalco Blvd, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 371-9355
3
Ochsner Medical Center1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (504) 842-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Employers Health Network
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Health Payors Organization
- Humana
- Humana Veterans
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Healthcare Alliance
- National Preferred Provider Network
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- Prime Health Services
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Needs Plan
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My visit was on time, very thorough and pleasant. Dr Guillmette answered all of my questions, and I trust him with my eyesight.
About Dr. Jeffrey Guillmette, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1629026513
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillmette accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillmette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillmette has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillmette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guillmette speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillmette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillmette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guillmette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guillmette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.