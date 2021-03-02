Dr. Jeffrey Gum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Gum, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Gum, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Gum, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Gum's Office Locations
Dr. Jeffrey L. Gum210 E Gray St Ste 900, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jeffrey Gum, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982879607
Education & Certifications
- Washington University, St Louis
- University Of Louisville
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Kansas Univ
- Orthopedic Surgery
