Dr. Jeffrey Gust, DDS

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Gust, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Hutchinson, KS. 

Dr. Gust works at Gust Orthodontics in Hutchinson, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gust Orthodontics
    1000 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson, KS 67502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (620) 860-0342
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Dr. Gust is the absolute best in the services he provides. I could not be happier. Scheduling is flexible and prompt (they have several offices in the area). There is very minimal wait when you arrive for a scheduled appointment, too. He was nothing but fair for the charges/fees for my braces - and, it was very affordable. Thank you very much, Dr. Gust and the office staff!
    Stephan Rhymer — Apr 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Gust, DDS
    About Dr. Jeffrey Gust, DDS

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912076407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Gust, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gust is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gust has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gust has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gust. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gust.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gust, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gust appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

