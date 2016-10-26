Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Guttas, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.



Dr. Guttas works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Mateo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.