Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Haag, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Haag, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheaton, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Haag works at Dupage Eye Surgery Center in Wheaton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.