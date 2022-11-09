Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Dr. Hager works at
Dr. Hager's Office Locations
Southern Ocean Medical Center 1st Floor Medical Arts Pavilion Wound Care Services1140 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7814
Medical Group Vascular Surgery Manahawkin37 NAUTILUS DR, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 616-7813Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Medical Group Vascular Surgery Toms River355 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (609) 978-0778Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
gT hager is probably the best Goctor I have visited, He and his staff are both friendly, and knowagable about everything fiung on. I have nrver beem to a doctor that is always on time, so very friendly with staff of girls that are absolutly awsome. the best exprtiamce ever!!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Hager, DO
- Vascular Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1992706030
Education & Certifications
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
- Grad Hos-City Line Ave PCOM
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Muhlenberg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hager has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hager has seen patients for Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.