Dr. Halaas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Halaas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Halaas, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Halaas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY.
Dr. Halaas works at
Dr. Halaas' Office Locations
Mount Kisco Medical Group PC90 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 241-1050
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2991
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is prompt and professional; very smart and conventional. His examinations of lymph nodes are painless and thorough. He has shown little to no curiosity regarding complimentary protocols that have improved my health even when he has told me that there is no treatment for CLL leukemia. For example, my white blood cell count is down 25% in last year. Hemoglobin is back to normal. He remains ignorant and uninformed.
About Dr. Jeffrey Halaas, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1851346928
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halaas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halaas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halaas has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halaas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Halaas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halaas.
