Dr. Jeffrey Hall, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Michigan Surgery Specialists, PC in Roseville, MI with other offices in Shelby Township, MI and Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.