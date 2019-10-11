Dr. Haller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Haller, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Haller, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Advanced Nephrology And Hypertension Clinic2 Ohio Dr Ste 200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 563-7066
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Every time we see Dr. Haller, he is kind, compassionate, and even goes through the trouble of getting my Father's blood test results from St. Francis prior to his appointment. He does this so my Father does not need to go through unnecessary tests, and he has the results needed to move forward! He is amazing.
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Haller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haller has seen patients for Proteinuria, Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haller.
