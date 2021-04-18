See All Plastic Surgeons in Lauderhill, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (102)
Map Pin Small Lauderhill, FL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Hamm works at Strax Rejuvination and Asthetics in Lauderhill, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Hamm's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Strax Rejuventaion
    4300 N University Dr Ste A202, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 749-3040
  2. 2
    New Look Boca
    899 Meadows Rd Ste 203, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 395-5653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Liposuction

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Apr 18, 2021
    I visited Dr. Hamm for breast augmentation 20 years ago with fabulous results. I returned for a mastopexy with again fabulous results. Glad he is still around, simply the best.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114994506
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • OXFORD UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Internship
    • University Mich Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hamm, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamm is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamm has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamm has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    102 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamm. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamm.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamm, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamm appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

