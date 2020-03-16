See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.

Dr. Hantes works at Female Health Associates of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Endometriosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hantes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Female Health Associates of North Texas
    1327 Hemphill St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 782-0206

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Mar 16, 2020
    i love dr hantes. he's really helped me with my situation & is very easy to work with. his staff is pleasant and accommodating.
    heather nicole — Mar 16, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO

    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1053326835
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
    Medical Education

