Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.



Dr. Hantes works at Female Health Associates of North Texas in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Endometriosis and Cervicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.