Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth and is affiliated with Medical City Fort Worth.
Dr. Hantes works at
Dr. Hantes' Office Locations
Female Health Associates of North Texas1327 Hemphill St Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 782-0206
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
i love dr hantes. he's really helped me with my situation & is very easy to work with. his staff is pleasant and accommodating.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hantes, DO
- Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1053326835
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hantes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hantes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hantes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hantes has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Endometriosis and Cervicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hantes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hantes speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hantes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hantes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hantes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hantes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.