Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Harbrecht works at Central Ohio Urology Group LLC in Dublin, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH and Westerville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.