Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harbrecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dublin, OH. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Harbrecht works at
Dr. Harbrecht's Office Locations
-
1
Central Ohio Urology Group LLC7450 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Dublin, OH 43016 Directions (614) 544-8049
-
2
Central Ohio Urology Group Inc.941 Chatham Ln Ste 210, Columbus, OH 43221 Directions (614) 459-7600
-
3
Ohiohealth Urology Physicians300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2300, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 788-2870
Hospital Affiliations
- Dublin Methodist Hospital
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He got my husband in very quickly and scheduled his procedure within a week after no improvement with medication. Took time with us and listened to our concerns and questions. He eased our minds and we worried a lot less after he reviewed things with us. Wonderfully compassionate!
About Dr. Jeffrey Harbrecht, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Buffalo Affil Hosps
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harbrecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harbrecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harbrecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harbrecht has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harbrecht on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Harbrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harbrecht.
