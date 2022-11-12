See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Loma Linda, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.

Dr. Hardesty works at Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Obstetricsgynecology in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Colporrhaphy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hardesty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Clinics - Obstetricsgynecology
    11370 Anderson St Ste 3900, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2806
  2. 2
    California Heart and Surgical Hosptial
    26780 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 651-7155
  3. 3
    Loma Linda University Medical Center
    11175 Campus St, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 558-2782

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loma Linda University Medical Center

Chronic Pelvic Pain
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Colporrhaphy
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Colporrhaphy

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Nov 12, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Hardesty for recurrent UTIs. He listens carefully when symptoms are being discussed and gives easy to understand instructions. He is thorough and does not hesitate to order further tests if he thinks they are needed. He is very personable and has a reassuring bedside manner.
    Specialties

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447364062
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hardesty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hardesty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hardesty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hardesty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hardesty has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Incontinence Sling Procedure and Colporrhaphy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hardesty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hardesty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hardesty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hardesty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hardesty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

