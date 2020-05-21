Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hargis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hargis, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Hargis works at Norton Cancer Institute in Louisville, KY with other offices in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.