Dr. Jeffrey Harrison, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Harrison, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Harrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Bear River Valley Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison's Office Locations
Mckay-dee Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Clinic3895 HARRISON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 387-7678
Mt Ogden Utah Surgical Center LLC4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 479-4470Wednesday9:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bear River Valley Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Don't understand the negative reviews. I found Dr Harrison to be friendly, knowledgeable and a great surgeon. I was not rushed at all. Doesn't rush to surgery, very conservative treatment first.
About Dr. Jeffrey Harrison, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1770670242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.