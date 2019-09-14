Dr. Jeffrey Hartford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hartford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hartford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Hartford works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Gastroenterology & Nutrition PC1100 Wescott Dr Ste 304, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 788-4022
-
2
Advanced Gastroenterology75 Frontage Rd, Asbury, NJ 08802 Directions (908) 730-8988
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for about twenty years. I have always found him to be interested, caring and helpful. My family has a history of dying from colon cancer and I am at risk for esophageal cancer. He has followed me closely. He has probably saved my life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hartford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043238439
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Morristown Mem Hospital
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- Colgate University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartford has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hartford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartford.
