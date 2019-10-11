See All Plastic Surgeons in Winter Park, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (177)
Map Pin Small Winter Park, FL
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Hartog works at Bougainvillea Clinique in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hartog's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Bougainvillea Clinique
    4355 Bear Gully Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 678-3116
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Diseases
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer Recurrence
Breast Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Buttock Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Yoga Therapy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (145)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 11, 2019
    I had a very fast recovery with my breast implants, taking pain killers only two days. Also, I am very happy I listened to him after I asked his recommendations for size. I wanted 500s and got 425s. One boob was larger than the other one so Dr.Hartog had to even those out too.
    — Oct 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386711166
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami|University of Miami Hospital|University of Utah
    Residency
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
