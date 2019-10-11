Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hartog is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Hartog works at
Dr. Hartog's Office Locations
The Bougainvillea Clinique4355 Bear Gully Rd, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 678-3116Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very fast recovery with my breast implants, taking pain killers only two days. Also, I am very happy I listened to him after I asked his recommendations for size. I wanted 500s and got 425s. One boob was larger than the other one so Dr.Hartog had to even those out too.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hartog, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Miami|University of Miami Hospital|University of Utah
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Baylor University Med Center|Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hartog has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartog accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hartog has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hartog works at
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Hartog. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hartog.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hartog, there are benefits to both methods.