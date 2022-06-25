See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Hastings, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hastings, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hastings, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. 

Dr. Hastings works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hastings' Office Locations

    Center for Women's Health
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 720, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia
Amniocentesis
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Maternal Anemia
Amniocentesis

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Jun 25, 2022
    Dr. Hastings is a wonderful doctor and I absolutely wish he would move back to AZ. He is very good at actually listening to you and going above and beyond to provide as much information to you as possible. He stood out amongst many other doctors at the same clinic, and his absence was greatly noticed during my second pregnancy (he had moved out of state). I wish he could deliver all my future babies!
    — Jun 25, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hastings, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1114346913
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hastings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hastings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hastings has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hastings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hastings works at Dignity Health Medical Group - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Hastings’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

