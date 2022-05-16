Dr. Jeffrey Hazlewood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazlewood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hazlewood, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hazlewood, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hazlewood, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Hazlewood works at
Dr. Hazlewood's Office Locations
Jeffrey E. Hazlewood M.d. P.c.100 Physicians Way Ste 250, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 444-3307
- 2 1725 Medical Center Pkwy Ste 210, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 444-3307
Mary Lewis Skilled Nursing Facility1717 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hazelwood and his staff set the bar for patient comfortability and health wellness with my experience with them. Offices are spotless, the staff is friendly and always willing to help and assist. I had to see Dr. Hazelwood due to a back injury, but I did not want to take the route of being prescribed any pain relievers, instead he was able to point me in the direction of physical therapy and now I’m able to walk, run, work out, sleep, etc. without any measurement of pain. I highly recommend anyone with any type of body pain to see Dr. Hazelwood. 10 out of 10 would recommend!
About Dr. Jeffrey Hazlewood, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1396789269
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hazlewood has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hazlewood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hazlewood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Hazlewood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hazlewood.
