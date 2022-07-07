Dr. Jeffrey Heitkamp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heitkamp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Heitkamp, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Heitkamp, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Heitkamp, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Dr. Heitkamp's Office Locations
Arlington Association of Neurological Surgeons, PA811 W Interstate 20 Unit G10, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 861-0505
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Had back surgery in April 2006 for an “essentially” broken back. Four orthopedic Drs told me I would spend the rest of my life in a wheelchair and there was nothing that could be done. The Dr I worked for recommended Dr Heightkamp. He explained my condition and the surgery well. The day after surgery, I was up and walking with a walker. It’s now 16 years later and I’m still walking as good as ever. I’m very blessed to have been told about him and had the very successful surgery and no loner need a wheelchair, walker, or even a cane!
About Dr. Jeffrey Heitkamp, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1821087636
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hosp.
- Baylor Affiliated Hospitals Texas Medical Center
- U Tx Med Br
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of North Dakota / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Heitkamp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heitkamp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heitkamp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heitkamp has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heitkamp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Heitkamp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heitkamp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heitkamp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heitkamp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.