See All Neurosurgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (152)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Henn works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Henn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers
    7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 337-2003
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Hendry Regional Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
X Stop® Interspinous Process Decompression System Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 155 ratings
    Patient Ratings (155)
    5 Star
    (144)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Henn?

    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr. Henn and PA knows their stuff!
    — Feb 03, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Henn to family and friends

    Dr. Henn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Henn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821064957
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Barrow Neurol Inst
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Ohio State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henn works at The Spine Center at Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Henn’s profile.

    Dr. Henn has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylolisthesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    155 patients have reviewed Dr. Henn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Henn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.