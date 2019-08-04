See All General Surgeons in Hot Springs National Park, AR
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (9)
Map Pin Small Hot Springs National Park, AR
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs and National Park Medical Center.

Dr. Herrold works at Arkansas Institute-Cosmetic/Pls in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Herrold's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arkansas Institute-cosmetic
    135 Medical Park Pl, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 623-2500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
  • National Park Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578512646
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Fitzsimons Army MC
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF AR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Herrold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herrold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Herrold has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Herrold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Herrold works at Arkansas Institute-Cosmetic/Pls in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Herrold’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrold.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

