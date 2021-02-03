See All Dermatologists in Anaheim, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (38)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Hick works at Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center
    3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 229-8246

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Hives
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 03, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Hick for several years and he is the consummate professional. He identified a few skin cancers on my face and worked with precision to ensure the Mohs scar would be invisible or at least minimal. He cares about this patient and is a great listener.
    Very knowledgeable and executes with precision — Feb 03, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972757359
    Education & Certifications

    • Lac Usc Medical Center
    • University of Utah Hospital
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • Brigham Young University
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Hick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hick works at Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center in Anaheim, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hick’s profile.

    Dr. Hick has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

