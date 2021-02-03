Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.



Dr. Hick works at Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center in Anaheim, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.