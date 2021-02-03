Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD is a Dermatologist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Hick works at
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Dermatology & Laser Center3055 W Orange Ave Ste 207, Anaheim, CA 92804 Directions (714) 229-8246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hick?
I have been seeing Dr. Hick for several years and he is the consummate professional. He identified a few skin cancers on my face and worked with precision to ensure the Mohs scar would be invisible or at least minimal. He cares about this patient and is a great listener.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hick, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972757359
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Medical Center
- University of Utah Hospital
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Brigham Young University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hick works at
Dr. Hick has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hick speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Hick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.