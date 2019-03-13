Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hicks, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Hicks, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Hicks works at Green Leaf Family Foot Care in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.