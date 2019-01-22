Dr. Jeffrey Higginbotham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higginbotham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Higginbotham, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Higginbotham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville.
Locations
Advanced Pain Care1106 College St Ste C, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 244-4272Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advanced Pain Care7307 Creekbluff Dr, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 244-4272
- 3 101 W Koenig Ln Ste 100, Austin, TX 78751 Directions (512) 454-9426
Capital Neurosurgical Association711 W 38th St Ste D4, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 244-4272
Advanced Pain Care3418 N Lamar Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 244-4272
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Smithville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Higginbotham deserves all the praise seen in the other reviews. His down to Earth approach, along with his excellent surgical skills lead to my huge improvement in pain from my spinal stenosis with non invasive surgery. This intelligent, highly skilled man really cares.
About Dr. Jeffrey Higginbotham, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1316169170
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Higginbotham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higginbotham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Higginbotham has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Higginbotham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Higginbotham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higginbotham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higginbotham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higginbotham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.