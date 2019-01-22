Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Higginbotham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Smithville.



Dr. Higginbotham works at Advanced Pain Care in Bastrop, TX with other offices in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.