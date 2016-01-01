See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Hirsch works at JEFFREY A HIRSCH MD in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey A Hirsch MD
    1125 S Beverly Dr Ste 603, Los Angeles, CA 90035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 551-6562

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsch?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hirsch to family and friends

Dr. Hirsch's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Hirsch

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD.

About Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043354640
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hirsch works at JEFFREY A HIRSCH MD in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hirsch’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jeffrey Hirsch, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.