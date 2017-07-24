See All General Surgeons in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Jeffrey Hoadley, MD

General Surgery
3.0 (12)
Map Pin Small Atlanta, GA
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hoadley, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hoadley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.

Dr. Hoadley works at North Atlanta Surgical Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoadley's Office Locations

    North Atlanta Surgical Associates
    1100 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 420, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-4901
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Perimeter Plastic Surgery
    980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 880, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 255-4901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas

Umbilical Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Anal Fistula
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Cholelithiasis
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Atresia
Ischemic Colitis
Lung Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Nodule
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 24, 2017
    Dr. Hoadley was the surgeon that diagnosed my Hodgkin's Lymphoma 14 years ago. He was dedicated and relentless at completing my surgery and getting me the RIGHT care the first time. Dr. Hoadley performed my surgery and called me on a weekend to deliver the diagnosis and next steps. While I was concerned, I did not feel lost because he had already set me up with one the best Oncologists in Atlanta. God blessed me with Dr. Hoadley and I'll never forget his unwavering support and selflessness.
    Naila Morris in Ellenwood, GA — Jul 24, 2017
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hoadley, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023078755
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Emory University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
