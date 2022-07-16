Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Hollingsworth, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Del Mar, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC|Western University of Health Sciences|Western University of Health Sciences.



Dr. Hollingsworth works at Pacific Psychiatric Intervention & Wellness Centers (PPIWC) in Del Mar, CA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.