Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hollis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hollis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hollis works at Highpoint Surgical Associates in Gallatin, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.