Dr. Jeffrey Hollis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hollis, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Hollis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gallatin, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hollis' Office Locations
Highpoint Surgical Associates300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 470, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 451-7706
Sumner Regional Medical Center555 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 452-4210
Hospital Affiliations
- Sumner Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hollis and his staff are everything a surgical practice should be. He has operated on my wife and will operant me tomorrow. We trust him completely.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hollis, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hollis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hollis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hollis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hollis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hollis.
