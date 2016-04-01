See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.2 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. 

Dr. Holmes works at Jeffrey T. Holmes, M.D., J.D. in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Dominican Hospital
Dr. Holmes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pathlab A Div of Unilab
    700 W Parr Ave Ste E, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 412-8616

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Limb Pain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Limb Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376648030
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

