Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Gatos, CA.
Dr. Holmes works at
Dr. Holmes' Office Locations
-
1
Pathlab A Div of Unilab700 W Parr Ave Ste E, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 412-8616
Hospital Affiliations
- El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holmes?
DR. HOLMES WAS ABLE TO SPOT A FRACTURE ON AN EMERGENCY ROOM X-RAY THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN FROM THE E.R. TO THE O.R. AS A RESULT HE WAS ABLE TO TAKE ME TO SURGET AND STABLIZE AN ACUTE FRACTURE. HE'S TOP NOTCH IN MY BOOK.
About Dr. Jeffrey Holmes, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1376648030
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.