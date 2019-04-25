See All Ophthalmologists in Hot Springs, AR
Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD

Ophthalmology
3.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hot Springs, AR. They completed their residency with University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine

Dr. Holt works at Holt Eye Clinic, Hot Springs, AR in Hot Springs, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Senile Cataracts and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Holt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Holt Eye Clinic
    211 Mcauley Ct, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 624-0609

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mena Regional Health System
  • Unity Health- White County Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Astigmatism
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 25, 2019
    Had cataract surgery less than a month ago and am amazed at the beautiful spring flowers and trees sprouting leaves that I have been missing for years because of fear of surgery. Now I wish I had done this years ago but we only moved to the area so I am thrilled with Dr. Jeff Holt and his staff.
    Apr 25, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1326364456
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holt works at Holt Eye Clinic, Hot Springs, AR in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Dr. Holt’s profile.

    Dr. Holt has seen patients for Astigmatism, Senile Cataracts and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.