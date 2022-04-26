Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Holzbeierlein works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.