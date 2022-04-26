Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holzbeierlein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Holzbeierlein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-7564Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Westwood Urgent Care2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-6146
Medical Pavilion2000 Olathe, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Dr. Holzerberlein saw my husband promptly each visit and took the necessary time to explain procedures. He always had a smile and warm welcome and a great sense of humor at a difficult time in our lives.
- English, German
- Meml Sloan Kettering Canc Center
- Vanderbilt Med Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
