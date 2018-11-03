See All Ophthalmologists in Lawrenceburg, TN
Dr. Jeffrey Horn, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Horn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lawrenceburg, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence.

Dr. Horn works at Vision For Life in Lawrenceburg, TN with other offices in Mount Juliet, TN and Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Remke Group PC the
    250 N Military Ave, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 762-5595
    Franklin Family Eye Care
    3458 N Mount Juliet Rd, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 754-4733
    Vision For Life
    4230 Harding Pike Ste G6, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-9575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
  • Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrence

Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Glaucoma

Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Farsightedness
LASIK
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration
Nearsightedness
Pterygium
Severe Myopia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Nov 03, 2018
    I would not post this but I had to share my amazing story. For those of you who know me , I have had cataract surgery on both eyes I am so happy to report that it was a great success. I first want to give God the glory . I thank Him for sending me to Dr, Jeffrey Horn he is the best !??????. I wish everyone could see the world through my eyes !
    — Nov 03, 2018
    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134210149
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Residency
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
