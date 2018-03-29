See All Plastic Surgeons in Edgewood, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Edgewood, MD
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Northwest Hospital Center and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.

Dr. Horowitz works at Harford County Ambultry Sgy Center in Edgewood, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horowitz's Office Locations

    Harford County Ambulatory Surgery Ctr
    1952A PULASKI HWY, Edgewood, MD 21040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 538-7000
    Jeffrey Horowitz Plastic Surgery
    2225 Old Emmorton Rd Ste 111, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 741-3440
    12 Medstar Blvd Ste 285, Bel Air, MD 21015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 741-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Hospital Center
  • UM Upper Chesapeake Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Adult Development Disorders
Gynecomastia
Skin Cancer
Adult Development Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adult Development Disorders Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperthrophic Scar Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lump
Mass Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mass
Mole Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Mole
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oculoplastics Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891726014
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Manhattan Eye Ear & Throat Hospital
    Residency
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Horowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

