Dr. Jeffrey Houin, MD is a Dermatologist in Tupelo, MS. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans and is affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services.



Dr. Houin works at Dermatology Center Of North Mississippi PA in Tupelo, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.