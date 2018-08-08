See All Otolaryngologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA

Dr. Houlton works at Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Houlton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt
    4225 ROOSEVELT WAY NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Oral Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Oral Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Oral Cancer
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Tongue Cancer
Dysphagia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Laryngeal Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Carotid Body Tumor
Chronic Laryngitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Gum Cancer
Head and Neck Cancer
Head and Neck Tumor
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperparathyroidism
Laryngitis
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nasal Polyp
Neck Cancer
Neck Mass
Nerve Tumors
Nodular Goiter
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Oral Surgical Procedures
Paraganglioma
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroid Adenoma
Parathyroid Hyperplasia
Parotid Gland Cancer
Perforated Eardrum
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Salivary Duct Stones
Salivary Gland Diseases
Salivary Gland Stones
Salivary Gland Tumors
Sinus Cancer
Sinusitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2018
    Really great Doctor! Had a great experience with my surgery!
    Sufian Kassam in Seattle, WA — Aug 08, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831351360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Houlton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houlton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houlton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houlton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houlton works at Endocrine Tumor Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Houlton’s profile.

    Dr. Houlton has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Houlton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Houlton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houlton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houlton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houlton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

