Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Howard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Howard works at Cardiology Consultants Atlanta in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertensive Heart Disease and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.