Dr. Jeffrey Hunek, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Hunek, MD is a Dermatologist in Venice, FL. They completed their residency with Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Hunek works at Rejuva Dermatology & Vein Center, Pllc in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeffrey R. Hunek, M.D.
    395 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 529-0070
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Jeffrey R. Hunek, M.D.
    897 E Venice Ave Ste A, Venice, FL 34285 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 486-1404
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Ringworm
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Keloid Scar
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rosacea
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark
Black Eye
Bowenoid Papulosis
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Hidradenitis
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lice
  View other providers who treat Lice
Lichen Planus
Lymphangioma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Pemphigoid
Pemphigus
Pilonidal Cyst
Plantar Wart
Psoriatic Arthritis
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Scars
  View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 09, 2021
    Pleasant office experience and Dr. Hunek is attentive and thorough
    B.W. — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hunek, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1215911821
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford Hospital
    • Cleveland Metro Hlth; Case Western Reserve
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hunek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunek works at Rejuva Dermatology & Vein Center, Pllc in Venice, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hunek’s profile.

    Dr. Hunek has seen patients for Boil, Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

