Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Hunter works at Heaton Eye Associates in Tyler, TX with other offices in Henderson, TX, Athens, TX and Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations

    Heaton Eye Associates
    3415 Golden Rd, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 526-0444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Heaton Eye Associates
    1600 Us Highway 79 S, Henderson, TX 75654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 657-9571
    Thad D Hardin MD
    1260 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 675-8111
    Heaton Eye Associates
    1205 N 6th St, Longview, TX 75601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 234-0771
    Dr. Jeffrey Hunter
    2394 H G MOSLEY PKWY, Longview, TX 75604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 234-0771

Hospital Affiliations
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134122153
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke Eye Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Utsw Dallas
    Residency
    Internship
    • Baylor University Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Baylor University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hunter has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

