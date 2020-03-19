Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Hunter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Hunter works at Heaton Eye Associates in Tyler, TX with other offices in Henderson, TX, Athens, TX and Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.