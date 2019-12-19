See All Podiatrists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (132)
Map Pin Small Thousand Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hurless works at Jeffrey S. Hurless, DPM, INC. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Hurless' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot & Ankle Medical Center
    425 Haaland Dr Ste 201, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 496-2383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (125)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hurless?

    Dec 19, 2019
    I'm so glad I made the decision to consult Dr. Hurless for my foot pain and ultimately have surgery. He is a talented physician and gifted surgeon with a great bedside manner. I highly recommend Dr Hurless if you are experiencing any foot issues, plus his staff is very professional and friendly.
    — Dec 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hurless to family and friends

    Dr. Hurless' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hurless

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841341021
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente
    Residency
    Internship
    • Kaiser Permente
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Akron
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurless is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hurless has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hurless has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hurless works at Jeffrey S. Hurless, DPM, INC. in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hurless’s profile.

    132 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurless. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurless.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hurless, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hurless appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Hurless, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.