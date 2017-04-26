Dr. Jeffrey Hurley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Hurley, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Off31101 Paoli Pike # 300, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 918-2500
- Chester County Hospital
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Hurley is extremely knwoledgebale and great with patients. I am fair skinned and have to very careful with sun exposure. Under Dr. Hurley's care I have remained healthy. I did have one major issue and Dr Hurley made the referral to the best specialists resulting in solving my problem. I highly recommend Dr Hurley for your care.
- Dermatopathology
- 39 years of experience
- English, French
- Scripps Clin/Naval Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Framingham Union Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- LaSalle University
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Dr. Hurley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hurley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurley speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurley.
