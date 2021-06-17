See All Hand Surgeons in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Husband works at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Husband's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Park Nicollet Tria Orthopedics
    8100 Northland Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 831-8742

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
  • St. Francis Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Injection Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 17, 2021
    I’ve been a patient of Dr. Husband since I was eight years old, fast forward to age thirty five and I still highly recommend him along with my parents. He’s always explained things very well and clear to me. Never rushes the appointments and squeezes me in at last minute for urgent appointments. Having benign cancer is extremely difficult to deal, cope and handle at times- knowing that I’ve had the same doc since this all began 26 yrs ago, it helps big time cause he’s seen me grow up with this sarcoma. He went above and beyond during the pandemic for my mom and I. Now I’m going in for my third surgery in two years to get more bone removed, and getting the heads up that amputation is closer now. I just hope he’s in the room helping when my arm does go bye bye. He’s a wonderful doctor people!!
    Rebecca — Jun 17, 2021
    About Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639153000
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Husband has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Husband has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Husband works at TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minneapolis, MN. View the full address on Dr. Husband’s profile.

    Dr. Husband has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Husband on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Husband. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Husband.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Husband, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Husband appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

