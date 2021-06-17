Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Husband is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Husband, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Park Nicollet Tria Orthopedics8100 Northland Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55431 Directions (952) 831-8742
Hospital Affiliations
- Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
I’ve been a patient of Dr. Husband since I was eight years old, fast forward to age thirty five and I still highly recommend him along with my parents. He’s always explained things very well and clear to me. Never rushes the appointments and squeezes me in at last minute for urgent appointments. Having benign cancer is extremely difficult to deal, cope and handle at times- knowing that I’ve had the same doc since this all began 26 yrs ago, it helps big time cause he’s seen me grow up with this sarcoma. He went above and beyond during the pandemic for my mom and I. Now I’m going in for my third surgery in two years to get more bone removed, and getting the heads up that amputation is closer now. I just hope he’s in the room helping when my arm does go bye bye. He’s a wonderful doctor people!!
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hand Surgery
